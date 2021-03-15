In Russia, a new rise in the incidence of COVID-19 is possible, but it will be weaker compared to last fall. This assessment was given by the virologist, professor of Moscow State University Alexei Agranovsky on the air of the TV channel “Russia-24“.

He specified that the next wave of intensity will be “softer”, because many residents have already acquired immunity to the virus. “More and more people are being vaccinated. This will of course flatten the curve [заболеваемости]”, – added Agranovskiy.

Earlier, the virologist said that during the summer the incidence of coronavirus infection will decrease, but by the fall, a new increase is possible in the country. This is due to the seasonality of COVID-19.

Earlier, Russian researchers found that in large cities of the country, about half of the residents already have antibodies to coronavirus. According to the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), 3.5 million people in Russia have been vaccinated with the two-component drug Sputnik V.