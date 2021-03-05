The step-by-step plan adopted at the Corona summit is causing criticism. In addition to the opposition, there are also words of caution in science. A virologist warns of a violent relapse.

Frankfurt – “Spring 2021 will be different from spring a year ago,” promised Angela Merkel after the most recent Corona summit on Wednesday (March 3). The Chancellor named vaccines and expanded test capacities as showpieces and presented a step-by-step plan together with the 16 country leaders. The motto: Step by step towards “normality”.

Corona in Germany: criticism of the step-by-step plan – “incidence confusion” and “no clear perspective”

The opening plan should run in five stages and is partly strongly linked to the respective incidence values. The federal government identified the incidence values ​​50 and 100 as the decisive criteria. With fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, one customer per 20 square meters is allowed in retail from March 8th, and one per 40 square kilometers with an incidence of 50-100.

Left parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch criticized the step-by-step plan in the newspapers of the Funke media group as a “corona maze” and spoke of “incidence and relaxation confusion”. FDP leader Christian Lindner was also dissatisfied with the decisions: “For the federal government, lockdown is apparently the only conceivable recipe.” Step-by-step plan, as he said in a video posted on Twitter.

Corona step-by-step plan: “In a situation like this, I actually don’t see any option at all for relaxation”

Parts of science are meanwhile just as critical of the new strategy. For example, virologist Hendrik Streeck explained that not only the incidence had to be included in the easing, but also factors such as the vaccination rate and hospital occupancy. In the ZDF talk with Maybrit Illner, he advocated linking the opening options to the hygiene concepts. “Those who have the best hygiene concepts should also be the first to open.”

His colleague Martin Stürmer, a virologist at the University of Frankfurt, is also dissatisfied with the new decisions. He did not accuse the federal government of loosening up too laxly, but rather hastily. In Germany, the number of infections had recently risen again. More and more cases are due to corona mutations. “In a situation like that, I don’t really see any option for easing,” said the striker Focus Online.

Martin Stürmer is laboratory manager at the Johann Wolfgang Goethe University. Him against the easing too quickly. © teutopress GmbH / imago-images (archive photo)

Corona step-by-step plan: Virologist warns – “then the current measures are no longer sufficient”

As a result of the easing, the expert fears a skyrocketing number of cases and incidence values ​​of over 100 across the country. The opening perspective could then be ruined prematurely. “Then the current measures will no longer be sufficient, and the measures will be even tougher than before. Then we may have to make everything completely sealed again. “

Karl Lauterbach also considers the opening strategy to be premature. The SPD health expert drew a similarly gloomy scenario for “Stern-TV”: “The number of cases will rise, the third wave will come, then in no time you will be much closer to an incidence of 100 than to 50.”

Corona in Germany: Virologist dismantles step-by-step plan – “too early. Too risky. Too many pitfalls “

Striker as a private person can understand that people long for relaxation. “But as a virologist, from a scientific point of view, I can only say: Too early. Too risky. And there are too many stumbling blocks. ”The doctor looks at the adjusted contact restrictions with concern. “Wherever I allow more contacts, I increase the risk.”

Instead of the aforementioned step-by-step plan, Stürmer would have preferred to establish “a good concept for broad mass vaccination” and “a sensible test strategy”, as he did Hessenschau explained. “Then you might have had to stay in the current situation for a few more weeks, but you would have secured the easing better at the same time. So we took the second step before the first. “ (as)