The Omicron strain of the coronavirus that is now spreading around the world could be artificially created. This was stated by Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Chief Researcher of the Institute of Molecular Biology of the Russian Academy of Sciences Pyotr Chumakov in the air Radio of Russia.

Chumakov expressed the opinion that the new strain was specially created “super-weakened”. In the DNA chain of the South African strain, the virologist saw a set of mutations characteristic of other strains.

“Now we have decided to end the pandemic, because the time has come for drastic changes in the world. A lot will change in the next three to four months. The one who launched it decided to end the pandemic, ”Chumakov said.

According to him, the omicron contains all the mutations of the previous strains, while it contains a “insert of three amino acids.” The scientist stated that this detail could not have arisen in a new strain with a natural origin. He also explained why the new strain was “released in Africa.” This was done due to the fact that there are many people diagnosed with HIV there.

On December 13, the head of the British Ministry of Health, Sajid Javid, announced that the new COVID-19 strain omicron would take a dominant position in London within 48 hours. Omicron accounts for about 20 percent of infections in England, he said, but that figure has already reached 44 percent in London. The real number of people infected with omicron in the UK is much higher than the currently confirmed 4.7 thousand cases.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that one infected with an omicron, according to experts, can infect three or more people, while the delta is 0.8. Russia is not immune from further penetration and spread of the new strain.