Her face burst onto the small screen back in 1997 as the protagonist of 'La rica Vicky', a telenovela by Michel Gomez that became a success and is now fondly remembered in its genre. The story recorded in the cheerful streets of El Callao also marked the beginning of her relationship with Ismael La Rosa, her husband, father of her two children, partner and colleague of hers.

Today Virna Flóres is back in a Peruvian fiction. It will be Bárbara, a fun, spontaneous singer, born in the jungle. In 'Súper Ada' (América TV.), Starting Monday at 8.30 pm, she will become Maricarmen Marin's rival, but she will also demonstrate the benefits that eastern Peru offers us.

“I have lived here (Peru) for quite some time. We didn't have it in mind to stay, but many projects came out; Our children started school and almost 10 years have passed,” says the actress, who for many years lived abroad and worked for Venevisión, Fonovideo, Televisa, Fox, among other networks.

“In 2006 for Panamericana TV I recorded 'Amores como el Nuestro', which was the last long fiction we did with Ismael. Then, we put on Konteneres, an original theatrical proposal that was very well received and about which there will be news soon. Of course, I was in small fictional things as Unitarians both in Peru and abroad. Here, for example, in 'The Miracles of the Rose', 'The Other Liberators' and with Ismael we made the leap to directing with 'Fábrica de Dreams',” says the 46-year-old actress.

—And how do you take this return to fiction?

—I'm so excited to return to acting! It amazes me, everything encourages me. Acting is my great passion, it is something I deeply enjoy, I love acting. And this character is a challenge, totally different, it is a proposal that arose from me because he was from the jungle. It's my contribution and I hope it entertains you. I'm already having a lot of fun and everything that Barbara has is totally opposite to Virna.

—Was it planned for Barbara to leave the jungle?

-No. It was something crazy and I really like to share it. When I received the script for the casting there were two scenes. I read them and there were only three characteristics: villain, comedy and singer. That was all the information. When I read it, I swear that, for me, it was from the jungle, and since it seemed like something very drastic and risky, I asked Ismael, because we are a couple who communicate and trust everything, to read my script. He told me: “It looks like something from the jungle.” That was, for me, the confirmation to put together my casting from the beginning with a character who was from the jungle. I am nourishing myself a lot from the people of the jungle who have very rich things, they are people who are always very happy, who have a lot of color, a lot of life.

—'Rich Vicky' celebrated 25 years of being broadcast and there was talk of a return. Will be reality?

—It's possible, let's see what happens. There is also something nice with Konteners for this year. I think that 2024 will be a great year, with many new things and nice things where my son, Varek, 13 years old, will make his film debut.

