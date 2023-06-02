Viridiana Hernández, an agent of the Ecatepec municipal police, in the State of Mexico, was transmitting a live video from a patrol car when she took out her service weapon and looking at the camera said: “She doesn’t stop harassing me, but they don’t have the damn pants to listen to me If they don’t come, I’m going to take my own life right here with my charge weapon.” The video became famous on the internet and began to be published in the Mexican media. How could a police officer in the line of duty do something like that? Agent Hernández says that she acted out of “desperation” to see that her complaints for workplace and sexual harassment within the corporation never had results. Neither the State of Mexico Prosecutor’s Office, nor internal affairs, nor the institution itself reacted to her demands until Viridiana Hernández’s face spread like wildfire on social networks.

The officer points out a plot of corruption, harassment and harassment by her superiors that reaches the director of the municipal police, César de Jesús García and the municipal president, the Morenista Fernando Vilchis Contreras. A week after that, Hernández talks about what pushed her to record the video of her. “My last year has been hell,” she describes. She is a six foot fifty blonde woman. She wears jeans, tennis shoes and a black shirt. Despite her courage, she says that she is afraid of what might happen to her and her children after this, which is why she carries a folder under her arm full of documents with a copy of all the complaints and writings that he has filed. “This all happened because I refused to sign an illegal stop,” she explains.

On May 8, 2022, Hernández says that he participated in an operation in a warehouse located on Avenida López Mateos by order of his superiors. Dozens of elements moved there because several detonations were allegedly heard. That day there were seven detainees, according to the police report to which this newspaper has had access. Several of these people later denounced having been tortured during their release. “There was a XV-year party taking place there and there were very few family left,” recalls agent Hernández.

Always according to his story, he explains that he never entered the warehouse and that his mission was to surround the perimeter. According to the same report, in that raid two weapons were seized: a pistol and a shotgun, but Hernández has other information. “They did not find a single weapon inside that property. The commanders asked each of us for 500 pesos to buy the weapons and then planted them. [las colocaron en el lugar de los hechos]”. They also collected 14 shelled cartridges that were found outside the building.

After that, the head of the group demanded that he sign the arrest of one of the people in the warehouse, “but I refused because I never went in or saw what happened in there, so they threatened to file a complaint against me for injuries and robbery of detainees”. In some videos shared by the relatives of those arrested, Viridiana can be seen very nervous, explaining to them that she never touched or hit those people. “Everything is recorded and we have the faces of those who participated in the operation, don’t worry,” they tell her. In other recordings circulating on social networks, you can see the moment in which more than 20 policemen in khaki uniforms break into the family party. The uniform that Hernández wore that day was blue.

The agent says that, after refusing, the harassment and workplace bullying began. Hernández was assigned to guard some of the most dangerous places in the city without a partner, her cell phone was stolen inside the police station, there were months when they stopped paying her full salary ―5,500 pesos a fortnight ($300)― , and began receiving hostile messages on social media that have now turned into death threats.

Almost a year after that, on January 23, 2023, Hernández was at the Villalta surveillance fixed point, under a pedestrian bridge. It was 4:00 in the morning and she fell asleep. Suddenly, the police director appeared and caught her skipping her duties. “That day I felt bad and I explained it to her, but she accepted it and told me that she was going to show me off.” Viridiana assures that her boss asked her for oral sex in exchange for her lack of not transcending. After that, she decided to report what happened to the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and five days later to the Women’s Prosecutor’s Office, where she assures that “they ignored me.”

Ecatepec is one of the most dangerous municipalities to be a woman in the State of Mexico due to the high rate of femicides and the high crime rate.

The officer does not work at this time and was turned over to Semin, the institute that cares for the health of public workers, for an assessment and psychological therapy until the medical institution considers that she is fit to carry a weapon and be reinstated in her task”, responds a spokesman for the municipal presidency of Ecatepec. Regarding the investigation of the case, where the police chief has been called to make a statement, the City Council responds: “We will wait for what the State Prosecutor’s Office resolves and what is determined, we will abide by it because this case is not the only one. But there are other files that have denounced citizens or alleged criminals for abuse of authority. The one of the Municipal Presidency is to respect what the competent authority says”.

Viridiana Hernández denounced sexual harassment by one of her managers through a video on social networks. Photo: Hector Guerrero | Video: RR H.H.

