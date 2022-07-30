After seven waves and without a trace of covid on his body, Álvaro Lodares has the feeling of being “one of the few who have not had it” in Spain. “I am the only one of my friends; everyone asks me if I’m made of another material”, jokes this 40-year-old from Madrid. In these two and a half years of the pandemic, he has followed the health recommendations of each moment and, like many Spaniards, he has been returning to a practically normal life in recent months. He has been going to the office for a long time, frequents bars and restaurants, dispenses with a mask when it is not mandatory, has been in contact with people who soon after fell ill and has lost count of the tests he has done, all negative.

He belongs to the dwindling group of Spaniards who have not been infected with the coronavirus. Or at least, they are not aware of it. There are ongoing studies to try to find out if, beyond pure chance, there are genetic factors behind these people virgins of covid. It is not known how many there are: there is no official figure and it is not even easy to calculate how many remain uninfected: already at Christmas, when all the positives were still officially counted, there were many who remained off the radar, either by taking the test at home and not reporting it or for being asymptomatic and not realizing the infection. Since March, those under 60 years of age do not even count in the statistics because they are not given a diagnostic test.

The best approximation is drawn from two studies of antibodies that are capable of distinguishing vaccine-induced and natural immunity. The first, in the Valencian Community, last April, resulted in 52% of those analyzed (a representative sample of citizens) having been infected. The second is somewhat more recent and has been done in Navarra. It was revealed on Friday with samples taken until the beginning of June: 62% have been infected.

Neither of these two studies, which have not yet been published with peer review, take into account the latest wave, which is at the level of the sixth from the point of view of infection – that of last Christmas (there are no official data) and that has caused millions of infections—or even more than all the previous ones. Salvador Peiró, one of the authors of the Valencian report, says that in his investigation, half of those infected had contracted the virus in the sixth wave and the other half in all the others. With these indications, he believes that it is possible that at this point three quarters of Spaniards have already been infected one or more times, but it is a simple estimate that he will try to endorse with a similar study in a few months.

Both studies show a large generational variation that suggests that the older people are, the more protected they are against the virus. In Navarra, the percentage of young people who had passed the covid before the last wave was much higher than that of older people: from 85% among those between 5 and 17 years old to 26% of those over 80, with a linear decrease by age brackets.

But among people of the same age there are positives and negatives with very different characteristics. A question on Twitter about how many people had not had the disease generated almost 900 responses. There were from entire families who have never tested positive using strict protection measures to people who were the only ones in their house virgins of covid despite leading a completely normal life and not being especially careful.

Sergio Pomares, a 35-year-old biologist from Elche, has been leading a normal life for some time: “I have gone to music festivals, with crowds of people; the local festivals we had in February, the same; I go to restaurants, indoors. I am one of the few in my environment who has not tested positive. All my friends have taken it. Also my husband. So we slept in separate rooms, but we shared common areas with the mask.

Andrea Garriga, a 30-year-old midwife who has treated numerous pregnant women with covid, is one of the few in her hospital (El Mar, in Barcelona) who has not had it. And she’s pretty sure she hasn’t had it because of her job she’s been undergoing constant diagnostic tests. Of course, she recognizes that her social life has been greatly reduced during the pandemic. Francisco Javier Ramos, a 63-year-old retired teacher, sees how “the circle is closing”, but neither he nor his family have passed the covid -as far as they know-, despite going to restaurants or on vacation.

Pedro Soriano believes that his terrace may have helped him avoid covid: he has held most of his social gatherings there. albert garcia

This “resistance” of the covid, as some call it, often endures jokes in its environment: that if they have superpowers, that if science has to study them. Especially after the seventh wave, which has been like the broom car that has been infecting many of those who had endured until now. Pedro Soriano, a 45-year-old lawyer who has not tested positive either, believes that his terrace has been able to help him, because he held most of his social gatherings there. Although he assumes that it is “pure and hard luck”. But the truth is that scientists do think that there may be an explanation behind some of these cases: certain genetic predispositions that make some people invulnerable to the coronavirus.

scientific explanations

An international collaboration has recruited more than 10,000 people who have lived in the same room for at least five days in direct contact with positive patients and have not been infected. It is about sequencing their genome in search of common patterns that they share and that differentiate them from the rest of humanity that is susceptible to being infected. One of the scientists working on this study is Aurora Pujol, a medical geneticist and ICREA professor at the Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBELL) and the Rare Diseases Network Biomedical Research Center (CIBERER). In Spain they have recruited 200 people with this profile to analyze their DNA, something that will still take between four and six months.

“There must be genetic components that do not allow the virus to enter,” says Pujol. “The idea is to better understand the mechanism to be able to develop new personalized drugs or use some that already exist. It is a genomic medicine project to improve our response to pandemics. Beyond answering why some don’t get it, we want to answer a bigger question: why the human response to this virus is so different. There are from the majority who have no or very mild symptoms to patients who die in the ICU, and not always because they are older or because they had previous pathologies, ”he adds.

There are already some clues. Other studies have shown how mutations in the interferon pathway (a set of more than 20 genes that are the first barrier of the immune response to stop the virus) can affect the severity with which patients suffer from the disease. Marcos López Hoyos, president of the Spanish Society of Immunology, believes that “like everything in biology”, there will not be a single cause that explains why some people do not become infected, but rather there will be multiple ones.

Andrea Garriga, a midwife at the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona, ​​has not been infected with covid. albert garcia

Alterations in the ACE2 enzyme (the virus receptor) and in a protein called TMPRSS2, which influences the pathogen’s entry point into the body, could be behind a greater or lesser susceptibility to infection. The blood group has also been related in various studies: 0 with the least possibility of contagion and A with the greatest. And there is a whole series of genetic alterations that are being studied about the predisposition to get seriously ill or die. “Surely there are many factors of the immediate immune response that influence and we still do not know,” says López Hoyos.

Protective mutations against pathogens are already known for other diseases. Against HIV, for example. Research began on prostitutes who had numerous sexual encounters with infected people without any protection and were not infected. It was later discovered that it is something that happens to approximately one in 200 people thanks to a gene that drives the production of more white blood cells needed to defend the body.

There is also a mutation that protects against malaria. It is known as sickle cell anemia, which is relatively common in Africa. Most of those who develop it do so in a mild way, so without great damage to their health, they are practically immune to Plasmodium, the malaria parasite. But in other cases it becomes a really serious ailment and, far from being an advantage, it completely conditions their lives.

The challenge for science is to investigate all these peculiarities to better understand how the interaction between pathogens and the human body works in order to face them more effectively. In the case of covid, knowing what produces natural immunity to the virus could be used to develop drugs that would surely be indicated for the most vulnerable or immunosuppressed people.