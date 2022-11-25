Andre Bing left a sinister note explaining his plans. He felt harassed, he understood that the other workers made fun of him. A specific episode, the alleged hacking of his phone, seems to have been the trigger for him to murder six colleagues at the Walmart hypermarket in Chesapeake (Virginia) where he worked. Investigators have found the message on his mobile phone. “They laughed at me and said he was like Jeffrey Dahmer,” the Milkwaukee butcher, a notorious serial killer, he wrote. Bing, 31, bought the gun with which he killed his co-workers just hours before the shooting.

Bing’s message he implies that the motivation for his multiple murder was the ridicule and harassment he suffered from his co-workers. “I’m sorry I failed you, God, this was not your fault, but mine,” begins the note that has been released by local authorities. “I was bullied by idiots with low intelligence and lack of wisdom. I stayed strong through most of the torment, but my dignity was hopelessly taken from me by the hacking of my phone,” he says.

In the note, which has been made public with their names crossed out, Bing said: “A few months ago I heard [tachado] talking with [tachado] and told me that he had been trying to get rid of me since day one. When I found out about that, I was furious with him. The associates gave me crooked smiles, mocked me, and celebrated my downfall on the last day. That’s why they run the same luck as me.”

“My real intention was never to murder anyone, believe it or not, I was actually one of the most loving people in the world if you got to know me. I just wanted a wife who was just as in love as I was and I was obsessed with the idea; however, I did not deserve a wife, ”he says in another passage. “I’m sorry, but I haven’t planned this, I promise things have played out as if I were being led by Satan,” he adds. “I only did it when I realized my phone had been hacked and it was giving me the worst feeling imaginable,” he adds, ending with “God forgive me for what I’m about to do.”

In the note, he also points out that he would let one of his companions, apparently sick with cancer, live: “I have a special place in my heart for her because my mother died of cancer,” he wrote.

Andre Bing, author of the multiple murder in a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, in an image released by the police. CHESAPEAKE POLICE DEPT (REUTERS)

According to authorities, police have confirmed that the suspect used a 9-millimeter caliber pistol. The gun was legally purchased from a local store on the morning of Tuesday, November 22, the same day as the shooting. Some states require a waiting period before delivering a gun to a buyer to avoid hot snaps. Not the case in Virginia.

A search of Bing’s home after the shooting found a box of ammunition, the box the receipt and other papers related to the gun. Bing, who committed suicide after killing six colleagues, had no criminal record, according to authorities. The murders took place after 10:00 p.m. in the employee break room.

The Virginia shooting comes days after the attack at a Colorado Springs LGBT club that left five dead and 18 injured. On November 13, a University of Virginia student killed three members of the football team and wounded two others on a bus returning from a field trip.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has insisted on the need for a more restrictive regulation for the use of firearms after these shootings, but the Democrats do not have a sufficient parliamentary majority to push it forward. “This year, I have signed the most important gun reform in a generation, but that is not enough. We must take further action,” he said Wednesday in a statement following the Walmart shooting.

