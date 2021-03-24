Atlético de Madrid got up this Wednesday with great news: Virginia Torrecilla was returning to training with the women’s team. And he does so by being an example of self-improvement, after having recovered from a brain tumor detected almost a year ago. The Spanish international underwent surgery last May and has received chemotherapy until this month, her last session being on March 5. After finishing the treatment, the soccer player had to spend a few days in hospital because her defenses were low, but earlier this week he received the go-ahead from the doctor to return to training.

Torrecilla has been received with great joy among her colleagues upon her arrival at the CD Wanda in Alcalá de Henares, home of the rojiblanco women’s team. “What a joy to see you again, “published the club itself after his return to training. The player, who has started to work in the gym, has come to the locker room to applause from all the members of the first team. Even though you have lost muscle mass, the Balearic midfielder has remained active during her recovery, with training sessions at home.

International with the National Team, with which he has been a fixture in recent years and signed a great World Cup in France 2019, Torrecilla’s return is great news at Atlético, which has greatly missed its quality in the engine room. We will still have to wait to see it on the green, since after almost a year of inactivity has to get in tune, but just the fact of seeing her train again is very exciting in the rojiblanca family.

It should be remembered that Virginia Torrecilla has been very present in the day-to-day of the team. From the training sessions, which she used to attend to accompany her teammates, to the games. The Balearic was a fixture in the stands and was even part of the great celebration in the triumph of the Super Cup, a trophy that she raised herself together with captain Amanda Sampedro. Her example of life has given strength to the team, who hope to be able to enjoy her soon on the field.