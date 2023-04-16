United States.- Today, April 16thcommemorates one more year of the worst kill either slaughter occurred in some school of United States of America: the one of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State Universityknown as Virginia Techin blacksburgstate Virginia.

According to the records, in this incident 32 people died innocent, and aside, too died the only author and responsible of the shooting. There were almost 30 injuries.

He author this slaughter was identified by authorities as Seung Hui Cho23 years old, a student South Korean of English literature. she was born in Seoul, South Korea, on January 18, 1984, but he was raised in Virginia, USA, and was a resident (lived) at the university. He was in his last year at the institution at the time of the massacre.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Cho planned the attack for two weeks, during which time he purchased two semi-automatic pistols, a Glock 19 9mm pistol and a Walther P22 5.5mm pistol. FBI sources confirmed that premeditated, planned actions were appreciated.

At 7:15 a.m. on April 16, the first call of emergency to the number 9-1-1 to report that there were shots inside the campus of Virginia Tech. The entire emergency lasted until 9:30 a.m.

In that span, Cho shot dead 32 peoplestudents and teachers, aged between 18 and 76 (the 76-year-old was the Romanian Liviu Librescu, a scientist who survived the Nazi concentration camps in World War II, and died protecting his students).

Being caught by the police, Cho committed suicide one shot.

prior to slaughterCho wrote a manifesto, and took photos and videos, expressing his hate and resentment towards society in general, and specifically, he hinted at a kind of revenge: “for my children, for my brothers and sisters that you fucked up, I did it for them”.

Cho has been described as a reclusive person, speaking little, using short sentences, and displaying many signs of violence and aberrant behavior.

killings in schools

Something that characterizes to United States of Americais he high number of armed attacks and massacres in schools or educational institutions (not counting various other sites).

the one of Virginia Tech is considered the worst school massacre.

In second placethere is the one of the Sandy Hook Elementary School (sandy hook Elementary School) in Newtown, Connecticut, on Friday, December 14, 2012. Twenty-six innocent people were killed at the school (20 were children ages 6 and 7), as well as its killer, Adam Lanza, 20 (he shot himself before being arrested). Before going to school to shoot left and right, he killed his mother, Nancy Lanza, with 4 shots.

In third placethe slaughter of the Robb de Uvalde Elementary School (Robb Elementary School), in Uvalde, Texas. Salvador Rolando Ramos, 18, shot dead 21 people (19 children), and wounded others, before being shot dead by a US Border Patrol Tactical Unit.

It is followed by slaughter in the stoneman douglas high schoolon February 14, 2018 in Parkland, metropolitan area of Miami, Florida. Seventeen people were shot dead. The killer, Nikolas Cruz (at the time 19 years old), was arrested and is in jail.

Fifth, is the slaughter of the Columbine High Schoolon April 20, 1999 in Columbine, Colorado. The perpetrators were seniors Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold. They murdered 12 students and a teacher, injured others, and in the end, the two of them shot themselves. A documentary made this case famous.

According to sources on the Internet, they are many the cases of attacks and killings in schools of the USA, having the historical record of perhaps the first case, on July 26, 1764, in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, where several Lenape warriors entered a white settler school and brutally killed the teacher and 10 or 11 children ; only two injured children managed to survive. They all had their scalps removed. This is known as the Enoch Brown School Massacre.

And the last recorded massacre, in this year 2023 (just last March 27), occurred in The Covenant Schoola private Presbyterian (Christian) school in the Green Hills neighborhood of Nashville, Tennessee. Three children and three staff members were killed, and police officers killed the alleged perpetrator: 28-year-old former student Audrey Elizabeth Hale.

factors

CNN confirmed in March of this year that in the US there have been more shootings (without being a war) than in any other country in the world, according to statistics.

And according to studies, many of the attackers were mentally ill, yet the incidence of mental diseases does not increase, but does shootings.

There are those who point to the lack of anger control in many people, but also, to a large extent, what has already generated a national debate: the ease of access to firearms.

whatWhy is it so easy to acquire or buy weapons in the United States??: the answer lies in its own Constitution.

The right of American citizens to carry (or have) firearms was legally enshrined in the year 1791, when the so-called Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America was approved: “Being a well-prepared militia necessary for the security of a free state, the right to have responsibility for a weapon must not be infringed”.

The Second Amendment (or Amendment II), proposed on September 25, 1789 and approved on December 15, 1791, protects the right of the american people to own and bear arms. For this reason, the USA is one of the countries with fewer limitations to acquire and carry firearms.

Although many ask or demand that the sale of weapons (at least to civilians) in the US be prohibited, they come up against a serious barrier: the Constitution itself.

That is why the combination of any Mental illnessa uncontrolled anger and a easy access at Firearmsin that country.

And despite the fact that there has been an intense debate for years and teachers are asked to arm themselves as a quick containment measure for uncontrolled murderers, the massacre of the Covenant school, in March of this 2023, reminds everyone that the danger is latent. , and even women shoot.

And it is very difficult to prevent, let alone guess, who will be the next to arrive at a school to shoot.

A ‘childish’ reason

On Monday, January 29, 1979, 16-year-old Brenda Ann Spencer shot and wounded eight children and a police officer, killing the principal and janitor of the Cleveland Elementary Schoolin San Diego, California. He shot them from the window of his house, with a rifle that his father gave him as a gift.

After being arrested, they asked her why she fired, and she replied: “I don’t like Mondays. I only did it to cheer me up for the day…; I don’t have any other reason, it was just for fun.” They sentenced her as an adult: life imprisonment.