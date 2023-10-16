These are the words of the former Rai announcer: “I need money, I live on the street”

Over the last few hours the name of Virginia Sanjust of Teulada has returned to occupy ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? The former Rai announcer, as well as Antonella Lualdi’s niece, received a conviction for theft after being discovered rummaging inside a Smart car. But let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

According to what the ‘Open’ portal reports, Virginia Sanjust from Teulada was sentenced to two months and 20 days for theft. These were the words with which the former Rai announcer she tried to justify the gesture of which she was the protagonist:

I was looking for money because I live on the street.

This is what was reported by the magazine ‘Open’ which is committed to following the story of the 46 year old:

Last week, the woman was acquitted by the Court of Appeal of Rome on charges of attempted extortion against her grandmother […] Sanjust was convicted at first instance, while on appeal the judges also acquitted her on the basis of non-punishment due to family ties.

The affair in which Virginia Sanjust from Teulada was involved was also commented on by the woman’s son, Giancarlo Armatiwith these words:

It is not judges, prosecutors and lawyers who can solve my mother’s problems. Instead, I would like to see more doctors, psychologists and people who are able to concretely support her.

According to what the ‘Open’ portal reports, Giancarlo Armati managed to obtain the judicial administration of his mother.

This, however, is what the Judge of Preliminary Investigations:

The social and psychiatric danger profile of the former announcer was compatible with hospitalization in an ad hoc facility.

We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if there will be further updates on this affair which is causing a lot of talk in the country’s main newspapers at the moment.