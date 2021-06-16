Virginia Raggi: “Fear? I think about the things I have to do”. And Maurizio Costanzo … The interview

“The opponents are raging? And that’s okay, but we’re going on calmly. We have a number of good things to tell right now.” So’ Virginia RAYS, mayor of Rome, guest of “Let’s pretend that”, the program of Maurizio Costanzo is Carlotta Quadri up R101. “We have five years of experience in which it is all my fault. And by now we are used to it” adds RAGGI who, speaking of the suburbs, says: “On Via Nomentana we made a sort of small monument in memory of Rino Gaetano and in one of the suburbs of Rome , San Basilio, on which I have been working steadily for a year and a half now, yesterday we presented a beautiful project for the regeneration of the whole district with the renovation of over four thousand dwellings, public spaces, streets. ‘a lot to do, we have done a lot but we will still do a lot because Rome has had this somewhat spontaneous development in the previous decades that everything needs to be put back into a system in a city that can give a lot “.

“If I am afraid? Let’s say I don’t think about it. I think about the things I have to do, I give myself courage, in the sense that I have chosen to be the mayor. I know I am on the side of the institutions and therefore I go forward with a lot of determination. I am aware that not everything I do is very safe, but I have people around who help me who support me – as you know, I also live under guard – and this means having an extra degree of protection. “Regarding the controversy over the exact letters of a plaque by Carlo Azeglio Ciampi. “I did my investigations and the person responsible for this mistake, whether he sent the wrong name or didn’t check when the license plate came back, has been removed.”

THE INTERVIEW BY MAURIZIO COSTANZO AND VIRGINIA RAGGI

Costanzo : “I see that the opponents are raging”

Rays : “Okay, but we go on calmly. At the moment we have a series of beautiful things to tell, now then there are the Europeans, it’s going well, we had the inaugural ceremony, the first match of Italy that has also won, it is a beautiful moment of rebirth in every sense . It was a really good moment, and then not only the fully controlled stadium, which also had the Roma Safe Tourism stamp, so everything controlled from the covid point of view, but we also have a large fan zone extended to the whole center of Rome. where those who do not enter the stadium can still follow all the games from the big screens, there is the possibility of playing football, soccer, to follow everything in a widespread manner so that there are no concentrations contrary to the covid “.

Costanzo : “Did you play table football?”

Rays : “Yes I played with my son who beat me, but it doesn’t take much. Matteo in this moment, like all children, has finished elementary school and like all children has had a very complicated year but they did it, our kids were really heroes, we must congratulate everyone “.

Costanzo : “I want to pay big compliments to her. You must know that the mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi when she was elected lived in a suburb of Rome, Borgata Ottavia. One may think that once she was elected she went to live in a magnificent arabesque building, instead she remained in the Borgata Ottavia and this does her honor.“.

Rays : “There is my life, my son’s life, how could I uproot him from his little friends, from his school?

I preferred to stay there. It is a place where you live well after all, were it not for the regional train that takes us into Rome which is always a bit busy But it doesn’t matter ”.

Costanzo : “I advised Gualtieri, Calenda and Michetti to buy large umbrellas because it rains in Rome and then the mayor is accused because it rains in Rome”.

Raggi: “In reality, all of Italy last week was devastated by these storms”.

Costanzo : “I was outraged because someone blamed her. For the sake of charity, many faults can be given, but that really cannot ”.

Rays : “Let’s say that there has been a bit of an electoral fury, but we have five years of experience in which it is all my fault. And by now we are used to it”.

Costanzo : “Virginia please go to the suburbs. You have some two very beautiful things: you have also entitled the Teatro Valle in Rome with the name of Franca Valeri, you have entitled a square in Rome to Gabriella Ferri and I believe that now you are also worried about Rino Gaetano and the neighborhood where Rino Gaetano lived. “.

Rays : “On Via Nomentana we made a sort of small monument in memory of Rino Gaetano and in one of the outskirts of Rome, San Basilio, on which I have been working steadily for a year and a half, yesterday we presented a nice regeneration project of the whole district with the renovation of over four thousand housing, public spaces, streets. In reality there is a lot to do in the suburbs, we have done a lot but we will still do a lot because Rome has had this somewhat spontaneous development in the previous decades that everything needs to be put back into a system in a city that can give a lot ”.

Costanzo : “This is basic, just as it is basic that every now and then she stretches her legs, gets back on a bulldozer and knocks down another piece of Casamonica”.

Rays : “And we will do it because we have it planned and we have already announced it. In reality it is a sadly famous house because it is ours, but it is in the municipality of Frascati, but now we are getting there too.

That night at 4 in the morning I met with my men, we went near the houses, we went to tear them down. It was a very tense moment “.

Costanzo : “It is the demonstration that the State, the good part, destroys the bad part”.

Rays : “Imagine the people who lived there who came with tears in their eyes and didn’t believe it. They approached, asking why for so many years no one had ever really put their hand to it.

As in San Basilio which was known as the largest shopping square in Europe. But do you think there can be areas of Rome where the state does not arrive? It is unacceptable, we must be the first to put our face to it, to take risks personally. And then after the honest citizens who feel supported by the institutions then go back to the streets.

Now with the project Shop Art we occupied the 8 drugstore squares in Rome together with Federica Angeli, physically busy with artistic and theater projects and people go out into the street. Clearly the drug dealers are going crazy, but that’s okay with us, the goal was to take away pieces of their city and show honest people that they can return to their streets to experience the streets, because this is the fundamental thing, they no longer believe in it. “.

Carlotta Quadri: “Are you ever afraid?

Rays : “Let’s say I don’t think about it. I think about the things I have to do, I give myself courage, in the sense that I have chosen to be the mayor. I know that I am on the side of the institutions and therefore I am moving forward with great determination. I am aware that not everything I do is very safe, but I have people around me who help me who support me – as you know, I also live under guard – and this means having an extra degree of protection. I am the first to have to lead by example“

Costanzo : “She was recently accused of not having checked the exact letters of a plaque by Carlo Azeglio Ciampi. I am convinced – but not even under torture she will tell me – that that was a trap that some of her employees made her ill-trust.

Rays : “I did my investigations and the person responsible for this mistake, whether he sent the wrong name or didn’t check when the license plate came back, has been removed.”

Costanzo : “Mayor full speed ahead. I want to say it officially: I didn’t vote for it the first time, I vote for it this second “

“Let’s pretend that”, hosted by Maurizio Costanzo and Carlotta Quadri, is broadcast on R101 from Monday to Friday from 20.00 to 21.00.