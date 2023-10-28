On a Tuesday in October 2003, Murcia was called for a special concert at the Víctor Villegas Auditorium. A young woman from Murcia trained in orchestral conducting at the Vienna Conservatory took charge of the Murcia Region Symphony Orchestra for the first time to present a program with works by Mozart, Chopin and Tchaikovsky.

Twenty years have passed and Virginia Martínez Fernández remembers that day with great emotion since for her it was like a wedding where she offered her art to family, friends and other people who could not go to her graduation in the Austrian capital. Today her baton is current because she returns to direct the OSRM with the same program from then for the public that values ​​her and loves her, among whom are her daughters: «I have the same enthusiasm as that night. I am a dreamer and when one starts she doesn’t know if she is going to lead the orchestra again. She did not imagine the story that came later, in which each concert has been a gift. It has been a cycle of twenty wonderful years in which I have been chief director of the OSRM for a decade. I was excited to repeat the same program on this anniversary and we will perform the Overture to ‘The Marriage of Figaro’, Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony and Chopin’s ‘Piano Concerto Number 2’, with Joaquín Achúcarro as soloist, a living legend of the piano ».

THE CONCERT

Where and when

Today, 20 hours. Víctor Villegas Auditorium. Murcia. Symphony Orchestra of the Region of Murcia with Joaquín Achúcarro (piano) and Virginia Martínez (conductor). Tickets: Box office and at bacantix.com

«A lot of patience with me»



Virginia and the OSRM have matured together, especially in the last ten years due to their bond as principal director. When it comes to managing a human group well with its emotional aspects, the advice of his Viennese teacher has helped him: «The OSRM has been very patient with me, but I am satisfied that it currently has a common sound and its own distinctive personality that corroborate the guest directors who have come. Furthermore, the musicians play with the same enthusiasm and give their all in each concert. “The illusion of making music together persists.”

Virginia’s personal conception of Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 has partly evolved over time, although the overall analysis of the work has not changed: «It is possible that some specific aspect of the structure of a musical phrase changes, but what varies is the technique with which I approach the work. The most difficult thing for a conductor is to establish the moments where he must delegate to the orchestra so that it sounds on its own without depending on the baton. That is, when you have to give controlled freedom, with the right information and without trying to direct all the inputs and rhythms, which is the result of artistic maturity. “The orchestra has its space and the musicians contribute very valid aspects to the final performance.”

«I have the same illusion as that night. I am a dreamer and when one starts she doesn’t know if she is going to lead the orchestra again »

This famous symphony, premiered 135 years ago by the composer himself, is based on the idea of ​​a man who fights against his own destiny. For Virginia, knowing different orchestras and having experiences away from home make her personal vision more vivid and felt. It must be taken into account that this work breathes longing for one’s homeland and is full of popular themes: «For me, destiny is a complex term, since I don’t think it is fully written. It is rather a mixture of what we are predestined at birth and the personal experiences and efforts of each person to get what they want.

From a musical point of view, the work contains beautiful melodies, a driving theme that runs through the entire symphony, popular themes and the occasional waltz: «For Bernstein there was no composer of melodies more inspired than Tchaikovsky, who is masterful in other aspects such as the radical transformation he makes of the first theme in the key of E minor that passes to E major in the fourth movement. The waltz of the third movement is not a typical dance since the pulse is unstable and the rhythmic security of Strauss’s waltzes is lost. “Destiny destabilizes the human being and this is expressed in this third movement.”

The instruments that are part of the orchestra are very varied, but the Russian composer gives greater prominence to clarinets, horns and oboe when transmitting the message of the symphony: «The two clarinets begin the work with a sombre and gloomy theme. that expresses the longing for the homeland. The horn has one of the most beautiful and difficult solos in the repertoire and it would be a place of calm away from the disturbing idea of ​​destiny. Twenty years ago this fragment was performed by our dear colleague José Antonio Arce, whom we remember with great affection. To prepare the entrance of the horn, a special atmosphere of five measures must be created in which the sound of the strings goes from a minor to a major tone and the necessary light is created so that the entrance of the horn makes sense and sounds with some optimism. Finally, the oboe countersings the horn with melodies that undergo changes in rhythm (animato, ritenuto, rubato…) that humanize the feeling of the music and refer to the torment at the beginning of the symphony.

«I adore Olga Tinibaeva»



All the musicians of the OSRM and Virginia agree that having the Russian violinist Olga Tinibaeva on the music stands is a privilege, since she always contributes ideas on how to interpret “her music”, characterized by the fact that the melodies that imitate the broad ones are not fragmented. lakes and landscapes of Russia. Although this concept can be perfectly assimilated by musicians not born or trained in those latitudes, it is evident that there are things that are only experienced from within the country: «I adore Olga and she helps me a lot in this type of repertoire. Russian melodies should not be interrupted, even when intertwined. The difficult thing is to maintain unity when these melodies are shared between different instruments of the orchestra and that is why I ask the musicians not to accentuate the beginning and end of the phrase to ensure continuity with the other instrument.

When one listens to the last bars of Chaikosvki’s Fifth one has to try to tolerate the ambiguity about whether we have defeated destiny or there is nothing to do. Our director is very clear: «This work is a camouflaged drama where the human being triumphs over destiny. The ending is impetuous and majestic, offering a thread of hope. It will be later when Tchaikovsky composes his Sixth Symphony and leaves in writing that it could not have been.