The General Assembly (Legislature) of the US state of Virginia on Saturday, February 27, approved a bill to legalize the recreational use of marijuana from 2024, and retail sales of the drug will also begin. AP…

If Governor Ralph Nortem approves the bill, Virginia will become the 15th US state to legalize marijuana and the first southern state to approve such use. Nortem has previously said that he welcomes the amendments.

Now from January 1, 2024, when the state will legalize the sale of marijuana, adults in the state will be able to legally store up to one ounce of marijuana (28.3 g). The U.S. Senate has sought to legalize simple possession of marijuana this year to immediately end punishment for people with small amounts of marijuana. However, Democrats in the US House of Representatives insisted that the legalization of drug possession prior to the legalization of the market could lead to an increase in the black market.

In 2020, Virginia decriminalized possession of small amounts of marijuana and set a $ 25 maximum fine. Supporters of the amendments in the state legislature noted that current laws contribute to disproportionate prosecution of black people.

On December 4, the US House of Representatives voted to legalize marijuana in the country. Parliamentarians supported the bill, which is designed to decriminalize cannabis nationwide and remove convictions from citizens convicted of crimes related to the possession and sale of this drug.

At the same time, Republican senators do not support this bill. Therefore, the law is unlikely to be adopted in the near future by both houses of Congress.

The United States is actively legalizing marijuana at the local level, 38 states allow medical marijuana, in 15 of them it is fully legalized. At the same time, federal laws still prohibit marijuana.

Shortly before the US presidential election, Democratic candidate Joe Biden did not rule out widespread legalization of marijuana in the country if he was elected.