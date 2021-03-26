Variable State, the developer behind 2016’s small town mystery adventure Virginia, has offered a closer look at its upcoming supernatural anthology drama Last Stop in a new gameplay trailer.

Last Stop, which was unveiled back in 2019, is described as a game about “secret lives, the ties that bind, and how magic can be found in the mundane.” It tells three occasionally interweaving stories set in modern day London, each focussing on a different cast of characters.

Variable State’s latest look at Last Stop hones in one of those characters, John – an “overworked middle-aged single dad” who, thanks to the aforementioned supernatural malarky, has accidentally swapped bodies with his next door neighbor Jack. The pair must work together to return to their original bodies and lives.

Last Stop – Gameplay Demo.

In Variable State’s new five-minute gameplay segment, John must attempt to get through a work day at Jack’s office without raising the suspicions of his colleagues.

Last Stop is being released by by Annapurna Interactive – the publisher behind the likes of What Remains of Edith Finch, Outer Wilds, and Sayonara Wild Hearts – and will feature a soundtrack by BAFTA-winning composer Lyndon Holland, who created Virginia’s gorgeous score.

It’s expected to launch on Steam and Xbox later this year.