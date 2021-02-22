He might have been remembered as one of the pioneers who built the Jamestown Fort in Virginia, the cradle of the United States of America, but his ambition – or perhaps the desire for revenge – led George Kendall to spy for Spain and Captain ended up in the history books as the first person sentenced to death in the British colonies of North America.

Since that sentence, handed down in 1608, about 1,390 people have been sentenced to capital punishment in Virginia. The southern state is the territory of the United States that has passed the most death sentences throughout its history. In absolute numbers, in modern times, it is the second most executed after Texas. Despite such dire precedents, Virginia is about to make history. His dreaded death row has its days numbered.

The State House and Senate have approved this month the abolition of the death penalty. After the vote scheduled today in the Upper House to approve the version of the law left the Lower House, only the signature of the governor, Democrat Ralph Northam, is missing for the measure to be a reality and Virginia becomes the first state in the South America to abolish capital punishment. Northam has in fact been one of the promoters of the reform and plans to pass it into law shortly.

Till the date, 22 states of the North American country have abolished capital punishment, although all of them actually practiced it rather little. The decision of Virginia – whose capital, Richmond, was also the former Confederation formed by the slave and secessionist states – has enormous symbolism for all these reasons and gives hope to the abolitionist movement to eradicate this figure from the legal systems of democracy oldest modern in the world, the only Western that still practice.

Joe Biden is also the first president to enter the White House after campaigning for the abolition of the death penalty. Your progressive allies demand that you make your promise come true and support the proposals for debate in Congress to eliminate it at the federal level. It would be a drastic change with the inheritance of Donald Trump, who in his final weeks in power ended a long 17-year period without federal executions to order the sentences of 13 people who were on death row, a woman among them, the first in 70 years.

Rejection grows

Since the Supreme Court confirmed the legality of the punishment in 1976, more than 900 people have been executed in the United States89 of them in Virginia, according to figures from the American Civil Rights Union (ACLU). “No one can be sure that only the guilty will be punished,” emphasizes the agency. More than 110 have made it off death row because they were ultimately proven innocent.

Virginia’s decision has been possible thanks to the progressive demographic and political change registered in the territory in recent decades, especially to the north, under the influence of Washington, a turn that culminated in 2019 when the Democrats expanded the House of Representatives and the Senate its control of the institutions of the state, in Republican hands for more than 20 years. The growing unpopularity of the death penalty at the national level (today only 55% of Americans support it, compared to 80% of 90, according to Gallup) has influenced the debates.

Although in the Senate only Democrats supported the reform, in the Lower House, where the result was 57 votes to 41, three Republicans supported it. Virginia passed her last death sentence in 2011 and ordered his last execution in 2017. Right now there are two people left on his death row. Their sentences will be commuted to life sentences. The legal reforms of the last 20 years have led to a drastic reduction in death sentences, thanks for example to the extension of the procedural guarantees for the accused. In 1999, a ruling forced judges to inform jurors that there are alternative punishments, such as life imprisonment.

The growing social awareness of the racist bias of capital punishment has also weighed on the public debate. As I remembered yesterday in The Washington Post Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, in the 19th century Virginia executed 513 blacks and only 41 whites. The following years were not very different. Between 1900 and 1977, 73 people were executed on charges of rape, sexual assault, or violent robbery without homicide: they were all black.

“The abandonment of the death penalty [en Virginia] It is a unique achievement that demonstrates the repudiation of racism and their commitment to justice, ”celebrates Kaine, former Virginia governor and lawyer, who worked pro bono for inmates on death row and shared his last dinner with one before being electrocuted . “The practice is deeply uneven, inhumane and ineffective,” argues his successor, Northam. “I am looking forward to signing the law.”

The Vanguard