Virginia became the first state in the southern United States to approve the personal use of small amounts of marijuana.

Under the new Virginia law passed by the Senate and House of Delegates, Adults 21 and older will be able to possess one ounce or less of marijuana starting July 1. At first, it had been thought to start applying the rule on January 1, 2024, but the date was changed despite pressure from Republicans who rejected the initiative.

Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, proposed pushing the date forward, arguing that it would be wrong to continue penalizing people for possessing a soon-to-be legal drug.

In a statement, Northam stated that Virginia “made history as the first state in the South to legalize simple possession of marijuana“.

“Marijuana laws were explicitly designed to harm communities of color, and Black Virginians have a disproportionate likelihood of being arrested, charged and convicted,” he said.

In this context, Northam argued that “Virginia took an important step to correct those evils and restore justice to those harmed by decades of over-criminalization.”

Several districts in the United States, such as New York or Colorado, have approved similar measures, but Virginia is the first to do so in the southern region, socially and politically conservative.

Under the new legislation, those over the age of 21 will be able to legally possess up to one ounce (28.3 grams) of cannabis for personal use, as well as plant up to four plants per household.

However, the legislation clarifies that the consumption of cannabis in public will not be allowed.

Permits to commercially produce and sell cannabis will not begin until July 1, 2024.

“Legalization will end thousands of minor marijuana-related offenses that occur annually … ending a discriminatory practice that too often targets young, poor and colored Virginians,” said Jenn Michelle Pedini of the NORML group, who advocates for the legalization of marijuana in the United States.

Northam and other Democrats proposed legalizing marijuana as a way to address the historic damages of the war on drugs. A state study found that black Virginia residents were 3.5 times more likely to be arrested on marijuana possession charges compared to whites. Those trends persisted even after Virginia lowered the penalties to a $ 25 civil penalty.

New York and New Jersey also focused on addressing those patterns when the governors of those states signed laws to legalize recreational marijuana this year.

GRB