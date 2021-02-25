The telecommunications company Euskaltel earned 79.4 million euros in 2020, 28% more than the previous year, while total revenues increased 1.7% to 697.1 million, being the fifth consecutive quarter of growth in billing. However, the gross operating profit (Ebitda) stood at 342.8 million, slightly lower than the 344.5 million the previous year.

The Basque company defends that the good figures are due in large part to the launch of the brand on May 20 low cost Virgin Telco, to be extended to the entire national territory, a premiere that it considers a “success” with 71,000 new customers, exceeding the target for 2020 by more than 50%.

Despite this official optimism, the figures are very modest compared to those achieved by competitors in this segment of the low-cost market, MásMóvil managed to add almost a million new customers (not counting those of the acquired Lyca Mobile) or Digi, which has achieved 440,000 new registrations in 2020. The new state banner of the Basque group is also far from the recruitment of Telefónica’s O2 brands, which multiplied its customers by 2.4 in the year and is already at 350,000 subscribers, or Lowi, Vodafone, which exceeded 1.1 million lines after capturing more than 40,000 in the last quarter of 2020 alone.

In fact, and despite an aggressive marketing campaign to publicize its brand, Virgin Telco only managed to snatch 47,700 mobile lines and 2,500 fiber lines from its rivals throughout the year for portability, the regulated procedure that allows changing companies while keeping the number .

Income

Euskaltel’s total revenues amounted to 697.1 million, an increase of 1.7%, of which 10 million euros corresponded to Virgin, and the rest to the group’s cable companies: Euskaltel (Basque Country), Telecable (Asturias ) and R (Galicia). The debt was reduced by 31 million during 2020 to 1,455 million.

The Euskaltel group’s customer base reached 823,000 customers, growing 7% over the previous year, with more than 53,000 new users, which means that the northern cable brands lost almost 20,000 customers in the year, with Virgin being almost the sole source of growth

Euskaltel has announced the creation of FibreCo, a fiber wholesale company, which will allow it to finance the upgrade of the fiber optic cable network to the home. This company will have a retail investor partner with whom the agreement is about to be closed.

By 2021, Euskaltel expects to more than double the number of net registrations achieved in 2020, growing by around 18%, reaching a range of between 840,000 and 860,000 mass market clients on fixed networks, compared to 716,000 in 2020. With regard to revenues, the forecast is a growth of more than 6%, up to a range of between 740 and 750 million euros.

