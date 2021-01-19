Although most of the headlines about the private space race are made by SpaceX, we cannot forget that other companies such as Blue Origin and Virgin Orbit are also advancing their respective plans, providing exciting new alternatives to space agencies and other institutions, as well as private companies that have their sights set on space and that need services related to it.

Although the most striking missions in this regard are undoubtedly the manned ones, whether to the International Space Station or the Moon, or those that point to Mars, against the backdrop of a possible manned mission to the red planet in the next decade. or in the next one, the truth is that most of the launches are aimed at putting satellites into orbit for the most diverse purposes, from meteorological observation to the deployment of communications networks, passing through devices designed to carry out specific tests.

And it is in this field where Virgin Orbit has scored a point today on its scoreboard, with the putting several satellites into orbit corresponding to nine NASA missions and several universities. Not all the missions were associated with the launch of small orbiters, but all the satellites that Virgin Orbit intended to put into orbit are already, at the moment, rotating around our planet.

This was Virgin Orbit’s second demo flight, and has served to restore confidence in the company after the first, which took place in May 2020, and which ended abruptly without completing all the objectives that the company had set for it. Today many eyes were on the flight of the Cosmic Girl, the plane that carried Virgin Orbite’s launcher, the LauncherOne, with all the orbiters.

Following the problems of the first demo flight, Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart stated the following: “Our team performed their pre-launch and flight operations today with incredible skill. The test flights are instrumented to produce data and now we have a treasure trove of that. We achieved many of the goals we set for ourselves, although not as many as we would have liked. However, today we have taken a big step forward. Our engineers are already analyzing the data. Our next rocket is waiting. We will learn, adjust and start preparing for our next test, which will be held soon»

At the time, many thought it would take a long time for the next Virgin Orbit test to occur, but finally the term has not been as long as one would expect, and the success of this second test is quite important for NASA, which with its Venture Class Launch Services program has long been exploring alternative (and in some cases cheaper) methods of taking payloads into space. Thus, in the medium term Virgin Orbit may join the list of private companies employed by the space agency for its activities.