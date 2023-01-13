Virgin Orbit: Missile launch of LauncherOne rocket due to an anomaly in the second stage

The failed launch of a two-stage LauncherOne rocket from a Boeing 747 aircraft launched from UK territory is explained by an anomaly in the second stage. About this with reference to Virgin Orbit informs spacenews.

In a statement released by the company, it is noted that the unsuccessful launch of a rocket with nine satellites was caused by an early shutdown of the second stage engine, which occurred at an altitude of 180 kilometers.

Virgin Orbit added that an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is currently underway.

The failed launch occurred on 9 January.

The company received a license to launch spacecraft from the UK in December.