By Eimi Yamamitsu

TOKYO (Reuters) – The bankruptcy filing of businessman Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc has dealt a heavy blow to Japan’s hopes of building a domestic space industry, with plans to create a spaceport in Kyushu now stalled for lack of space. of resources.

Oita prefecture, home to the largest number of hot springs in Japan, partnered with Virgin Orbit in 2020 to create its first spaceport at Oita Airport using a Boeing 747 for horizontal rocket launches.

Founded by British billionaire Branson, Virgin Orbit had been touting itself as a military and intelligence satellite launch pad for the US and its allies, including Japan, at a time when Washington and Tokyo viewed China’s rise with concern as a a space power.

The original aim was to launch small satellites from Oita as early as last year, but that never came to pass, in yet another setback in Japan’s attempt to become a player in a market already saturated with commercial satellite launches.

Two Japanese companies, ANA Holdings’ All Nippon Airways Trading Co and little-known Japanese satellite development startup iQPS Inc, emerged among the top six creditors as Virgin Orbit filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday. .

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu and Nobuhiro Kubo; Additional reporting by Kantaro Komiya)