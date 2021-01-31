After the first test with human passengers last November, Virgin showed in a video what the experience of traveling in his Hyperloop, the ultra-fast magnetic levitation transport system in tubes in near vacuum conditions that could reach speeds close to 1,200 kilometers per hour, faster than on the plane, and without being exposed to inclement weather.

The video that the company posted on YouTube shows the designs developed by various companies – Bjarke Ingels Group (portals), Teague (capsule), See Three (video) and Man Made Music (sound) – for this project and what the arrival of the passenger to the capsules, their departure, the journey and arrival at the stations.

This concept shows several capsules leaving and apparently at a maximum speed that exceeds 1,000 kilometers per hour, something achieved without passengers needing to be tied to the seat with some special high-tech seat belt.

Hyperloop is a new means of transport consisting of a low pressure tube and a magnetic levitation system together with an electric linear motor that moves a capsule to transport people or cargo.

Hyperloop capsules hold 28 people. Photo: Virgin Hyperloop.

Low air resistance and the absence of friction make it possible for vehicles to run at very high speeds with minimal energy consumption.

Virgin Hyperloop CEO Jay Walder says the viability of the Hyperloop will depend on the cost of each trip: “It is very simple. If it’s not affordable, people won’t use it. ” “Today, high-speed transport on a daily basis is not affordable for most people,” he says, “but we want to change that notion. Imagine being able to travel between cities in minutes instead of hours like now: how many possibilities it would create! ”.

Each capsule of those that Virgin has designed, has capacity for 28 passengers, but the fact that convoys of several of them can be formed that would travel a few milliseconds apart from each other, controlled by artificial intelligence, would allow to send several of them at the same time.

The concept of hyperloop that Virgin wants to promote in terms of mobility of people and cargo. Photo: Virgin Hyperloop.

Hyperloop: Elon Musk’s idea that Virgin made possible

The idea for the levitating version of the ultra-fast train, called the Hyperloop, came up during a conversation between Elon Musk and Iranian-American Silicon Valley investor Shervin Pishevar, owner of Virgin, when they flew together to Cuba on a humanitarian mission there in January 2012. .

Back then, Pishevar asked the owner of Tesla and Space X to develop the concept of the Hyperloop as a new and revolutionary form of transportation. Pishevar had thought of it as a means of charging, while Musk had other ideas about it..

Finally, Hyperloop was launched by Elon Musk in July 2013, defining his project as “a mix of a Concorde, a railgun and a table hockey game”.

A month later he made an official presentation, giving the first technical details on how it should work and showing the first designs of his capsules. But he clarified that the project was not going to be part of his Space X aerospace business unit.

Virgin’s Hyperloop terminal. Photo: Virgin Hyperloop.

One of the most relevant aspects of Hyperloop is that it is an open hardware project. This is something similar to the concept of open source software, but taken to the world of hardware: anyone can take the designs that other companies are making and improving them on their own to try to optimize them in a way that benefits everyone, since other companies will also be able to use these improvements.

Although many of these proposals were used by satellite companies of Elon Musk to test them, the open hardware nature also allows others to see what they are doing and venture to try to improve it on their part. In this way, Virgin decided to carry out a strong investment to materialize the project.

In 2018, HyperloopTT was commissioned, together with the authorities of the State of Illinois, to carry out a feasibility study of a route between these three North American cities, with favorable results and it is already conducting full-scale tests in France to obtain coverage certifications and security, as well as optimizing and fully integrating the technical components of the system.

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, was the forerunner of the Hyperloop project which has an open hardware license.

The company is also working with the world’s first commercial hyperloop system in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with a length of between three and five kilometers.

The hyperloop system will be built primarily on stilts, some segments above the surface and others underground as required and has the ability to withstand seismic activity and thermal expansion.

By 2025, Virgin Hyperloop intends to obtain safety certificates from the European Union and the United States in order to start operating commercially by 2030. The General Directorate of Mobility and Transport of the European Commission (Dgmove) held working meetings with several hyperloop subsidiaries in the last two years and is now conducting a safety study.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the federal government announced last year the creation of a certification center for this system in the state of Virginia that will employ about 13,000 people.

