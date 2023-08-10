Washington. The first space tourists transported by the US company Virgin Galactic arrived in space on Thursday, announced the company founded by billionaire Richard Branson, thus fulfilling a promise made two decades ago.

The three passengers – Jon Goodwin, 80, Keisha Schahaff, 46, and their daughter Anastatia Mayers, 18 – took off from New Mexico and were propelled to more than 80 km of altitude, the limit that marks the beginning of space according to the US military, a commentator announced on the company’s live video.