The space tourism company founded by Richard Branson has sold about 800 tickets over the past decade and recently completed all flight tests allowing commercial space flights to begin. The first orbital flight, “Galactic 01”, scheduled for June 27-30, will carry three members of the Italian Air Force and the Italian National Research Council to conduct research on microgravity. The tests will be carried out over three days, weather conditions permitting. The “Galactic 02” flight is instead scheduled for the beginning of August and will be followed by monthly departures which will gradually satisfy the lucky owners, who have been waiting for the expensive tickets for over ten years.

Virgin Galactic’s space plane took years to send paying passengers on short space trips, and in 2021, it finally got US federal government approval. After reaching an altitude of nearly 50,000 feet (15,000 meters), Virgin Galactic’s space plane is released from a carrier aircraft and descends for an instant before igniting its rocket engine. Upon reaching space, the aircraft shuts down, offering passengers silence, weightlessness, and a panoramic view of Earth. The rocket ship then glides back onto the airstrip at Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert. Tickets today cost $450,000 per person.