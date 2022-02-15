Washington. The space tourism firm Virgin Galactic announced Tuesday that it opened to the general public the possibility of buying a ticket for 450 thousand dollars to spend a few minutes in space.

The first flights would take place at the end of 2022, the company funded by billionaire Richard Branson had previously announced.

Tickets have been on sale since August, but are reserved for registered travelers on a waiting list. In November, Virgin Galactic announced that it had sold 100 tickets for that price of $450,000.

These are added to the 600 already sold between 2005 and 2014 for a lower price (between 200 thousand and 250 thousand dollars).

The possibility of registering for the trip is open to everyone starting Wednesday, with a deposit of 150,000 dollars, Virgin Galactic said in a statement.

The trip, of about 90 minutes in total counting the duration of the ascent, would be made from the Spaceport America space base in the New Mexico desert, after “several days” of training.

The company uses a large cargo plane that takes off from a conventional runway, then releases a craft that resembles a large private jet. It fires its engine until it exceeds 80 kilometers of altitude and then returns gliding.

Once on top, passengers can unbuckle to experience a few minutes of weightlessness and admire the curvature of the earth through the windows.

Virgin Galactic is currently making modifications to the mother plane and the ship, aimed at improving the behavior of the engines and its ability to fly more frequently. This period, which began in October, should last between nine and 10 months, a company spokesperson told the Afp.

The actual start of commercial activities is planned for the fourth quarter of 2022, the company reported in November.