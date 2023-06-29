Virgin Galactic vehicles, founded by billionaire Richard Branson, have previously reached space five times, but so far they have only carried passengers from the company’s employees.

The commercial flight, called “Galactic 01”, takes off from the “Space Port America” ​​base in the New Mexico desert.

The vehicle will carry four passengers, including two senior officers of the Italian Air Force, an engineer from the Italian National Research Council and an accompanying employee from Virgin Galactic, while two pilots will be in command.

And after a short flight in July 2021, with Branson himself on board, the US Aeronautics and Space Administration temporarily grounded the craft to investigate a derailment during the highly publicized flight.

Then Virgin Galactic announced the suspension of its flights to make modifications to its carrier aircraft and its vehicle, with the aim of improving engine performance and its ability to fly at a greater pace.

But this suspension lasted longer than planned.

And last May, the company carried out its last test flight before the start of commercial operations expected for years.

The company had previously sold about 800 tickets for its space flights, including 600 between 2005 and 2014, at a price ranging between $200,000 and $250,000, and another 200 tickets in recent years for $450,000 each.

An accident involving a Virgin Galactic spacecraft in mid-air in 2014 that killed the pilot delayed its space program for years.

monthly trips

It was announced that Thursday’s flight is of a scientific nature, as it includes a number of experiments in the plane, such as the behavior of fluids in the event of weightlessness, and the physical reaction of passengers.

“Virgin Galactic’s research flights open a new era by giving government and research organizations frequent and reliable access to space,” said Michael Colglazier, CEO of the company.

Virgin Galactic passengers only spend about ten minutes in zero gravity.

But during that time, they can unbuckle their seat belts, swim for a few minutes in zero gravity, and gaze at the globe from one of the cabin’s 12 windows.

In the first stage, a huge carrier plane takes off from a conventional runway, and then a vehicle that looks like a large private plane separates from it in the air.

This vehicle operates its engine until it exceeds 80 km in height, which is the point separating from space.

After a second flight called “Galactic 02” will be launched next August, Virgin Galactic plans to organize a flight every month.

Virgin Galactic competes with billionaire Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, which also provides short space flights, and has sent 32 people into space since July 2021, when Bezos took part in the first flight.

However, its tourist flights have been suspended since an accident occurred in September 2022 during an unmanned flight.

And “Blue Origin” confirmed last March that it intends to resume its missile flights “soon”.