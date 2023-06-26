Last June 21, Netflix premiere “Virgil”a documentary that deals with the life of Virgilio Martínez, a national chef who is the founder of Centralchosen the best restaurant in the world by the ranking of The world’s 50 best restaurants. Such has been the pride of that achievement for all Peruvians that the production has already entered the top 10 movies on the streaming service and surpassed other great titles such as “Asu mare: the friends”of Carlos Alcantara.

YOU CAN SEE: The most deranged and gore horror movie of 2023 came to streaming: do you dare to see it?

“Virgilio”, the documentary that triumphs on Netflix

The audiovisual material, which is directed by Alfred Oliver and which premiered in 2022, shows the history of Virgil Martinezgoing through some passages from his childhood, as well as the founding of Central, which went through many stages, between positive and negative, and that helped it take shape and become the most important restaurant worldwide.

This story of overcoming and love for what is ours has captivated Peruvians, which placed the production in eighth place among the 10 most viewed films on the platform, relegating “Asu mare: los amigos”, the latest film, to ninth place. from the saga based on the life of Carlos ‘Cachín’ Alcántara.

YOU CAN SEE: Harrison Ford: “I don’t plan to retire, I love being useful. He is my Jones”

“Asu mare 4” in free fall

The feature film directed by Carlos Alcántara, which is his debut directing films, has been very well received by the Peruvian public, who preferred to value the production for themselves and not pay attention to the critics of the experts, who issued Harsh comments on the fourth installment of the “Asu mare” saga.

On Netflix, the film reached the first place of the most viewed in our country in its first weeks, surpassing other important productions at the time such as “Blood and gold”, “Tin & Tina”, “2 hearts”, “Shooter”. “, etc.

#Virgilio #surpassed #Asu #mare #Netflix #documentary #Central #chef