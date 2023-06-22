Netflix announced the premiere of “Virgil”a documentary based on the life of the most important chef in our country today: Virgil Martinezfounder of Centralwhich on June 20 was chosen as the best restaurant in the world by the ranking of The world’s 50 best restaurants. In the projection we will also be able to appreciate the gastronomic adventure that he undertook with his wife, also a chef pia leon.

What will “Virgilio” be about?

According to the trailer released by the streaming service, the documentary will show us some passages of the chef’s life from its beginnings, going through his stay in other great restaurants worldwide and the creation of his venture: Central, which was It was inaugurated in 2008 and it had to go through many stages of change in order to become one of the most recognized places in gastronomy.

The documentary, directed by Alfred Olivieri and released in 2022, has a duration of 89 minutes, in which we will see the path of Virgilio Martínez to become one of the best chefs in the world. Photo: Netflix

In addition, we will be able to see his relationship with food and his passion for promoting Peruvian ingredients in his kitchen, which is why he travels to various parts of the country in search of colors, flavors and textures that can create unique experiences for the palates of his diners.

Central, the best restaurant in the world

On June 20, The World’s 50 Best Restaurants ranking revealed that Central became the best restaurant on the planet this 2023; however, the road was not easy. Virgilio Martínez’s restaurant, together with his wife, Pía León, entered the list in 2013, occupying position 50. The following year it took a huge leap and was located in position 15.

Last year, it ranked second and was considered the best in Latin America. Finally, this 2023 achieved glory by being the first restaurant in Latin America to obtain the highest award in said ranking.

Watch the trailer for “Virgilio”

