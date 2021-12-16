The Premier League is suffering from an outbreak of the omikron variant, but Liverpool has so far been protected from corona. All players in the selection of trainer Jürgen Klopp have been vaccinated. That now appears to offer no guarantees.

“The three players are now isolated,” Liverpool said in a statement. “As a result, everyone at the Reds, including all players and staff, was retested for COVID-19 today with no further positive cases detected.”

The absence of Van Dijk is a big loss for Liverpool. The defender has missed less than a minute for the number two in the Premier League in the previous 16 league games.

Corona is becoming an increasing problem for clubs in England. Due to infections at various clubs, Brentford – Manchester United, Burnley – Watford and Leicester City – Tottenham Hotspur could not be played in recent days. ManUnited – Brighton & Hove Albion will also be canceled on Saturday.

