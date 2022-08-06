Premier League/With VideoFulham have graced their return to the Premier League with a point against Liverpool. The team from London took the lead twice but, partly due to an assist from Kenny Tete and a mistake by Virgil van Dijk, drew 2-2.

Fulham started the game brutally. The possession of the ball was entirely as expected for Liverpool, but the home club became dangerous several times. That led to the opening goal after half an hour of play. Tete played a positive role in this, who provided the assist to Aleksandar Mitrovic with a flawless cross. The Serb hit the second post.

Liverpool did something back after the break through an unparalleled heel goal from substitute Darwin Núñez. The striker came over from Benfica this summer for an amount of 75 million euros. However, he turned out not to be the best striker on the field this afternoon, as Mitrovic took the spotlight with his second goal of the day from a utilized penalty.

Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates his goal after Virgil van Dijk conceded a penalty. © Action Images via Reuters



Virgil van Dijk could blame himself for that penalty moment. He floored his opponent and conceded a penalty kick. Mitrovic was the top scorer in the Championship last season with no fewer than 43 (!) league goals and in the Premier League he will happily continue to score goals for the time being. See also The jihadist of the Paris attacks pleads not guilty

Just when Fulham secretly thought a big stunt was possible, Mohamed Salah struck. He already provided the assist for the first goal and, after a wrong assumption by Núñez, also tapped in the second goal ten minutes before the end.

Liverpool failed to turn the backlog completely, which means that it has a false start to the competition. On Monday, August 15, the team of trainer Jürgen Klopp will only get the chance to take revenge. Then it plays at home against Crystal Palace. A week later, the squatter awaits against Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United.

Darwin Nunez’s heel against Fulham. © AP



Tottenham and Chelsea win

Tottenham Hotspur have made short work of Southampton. After more than ten minutes of play, the away team still took the lead through a volley through the ground from James Ward-Prowse, but Antonio Conte’s team turned that around in the first half. Ryan Sessegnon headed in a sharp cross at the far post and ten minutes later Eric Dier was also accurate with the head. See also Ice Hockey World Championships | A fire in the Helsinki Ice Rink, the hall was emptied from the public

In the second half, Mohammed Salisu scored a clumsy own goal when he didn’t hit the ball well and Dejan Kulusevski decided the final score at 4-1 after curling the ball around goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu. The win puts Tottenham in the lead. The club takes over from rival Arsenal, who won 2-0 against Crystal Palace yesterday.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Chelsea also started the new Premier League season with a win. Nota bene Chelsea legend Frank Lampard was beaten 0-1 with his Everton. The only goal of the game came in the ninth (!) minute of stoppage time in the first half. That extra time was added due to an apparently serious injury to Everton defender Ben Godfrey. That was after a quarter of an hour. He was replaced by Mason Holgate. The incident caused a lot of delay. See also They search among more than 200 opiates to find the deadly cocaine formula in Argentina Jorginho used the penalty for The Blues, where Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella and Raheem Sterling made their Premier League debuts for Thomas Tuchel’s side. Hakim Ziyech stayed on the bench.

Newcastle, Leeds and Bournemouth also win

Newcastle United have also started the season well. The wealthy club, which is owned by wealthy owners from Saudi Arabia, won 2-0 against PhD student Nottingham Forest. Summer signing Sven Botman made his debut well into injury time. He had seen his fellow defender Fabian Schär double the score earlier with a huge cannonball. Leeds United were 2-1 too strong for Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth, Marcos Senesi’s new employer, beat Aston Villa 2-0.

Results

Fulham – Liverpool 2-2

Bournemouth – Aston Villa 2-0

Leeds – Wolverhampton 2-1

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest 2-0

Tottenham – Southampton 4-1

Everton – Chelsea 0-1