Virgil van Dijk is very disappointed by the defeat of the Dutch national team against Croatia. The Orange swallowed a 2-4 defeat after extra time and thus missed out on a place in the final of the Nations League. Still, the captain could be proud of his team’s performance.

“We fought like lions,” the Liverpool defender said NOS. “Unfortunately today was just not good enough. That’s very disappointing. We knew it was going to be tough, but we actually did pretty well. The fact that we conceded two penalties should be better. It’s hard to find words now,” the captain admitted.

Van Dijk hoped to be in the final with the Orange on Sunday. “We really wanted that. I am proud of the team, we fought and showed very good football at times. They had a hard time with that. But in the end it’s about the result and that’s disappointing.”

A battle for third place now remains for the Orange. In the consolation final, a meeting with the loser of the match between Italy and Spain awaits in Enschede on Sunday afternoon. “We have to deal with the disappointment quickly and make sure we take third place together.”

Ake: ‘Big disappointment’

"I think we started well, but we conceded goals too easily and then you lose him," says Aké. "In the second half, their midfield dominated. They found the spaces and we were pushed back more. Our wingers We were at full backs at times, it was hard to get out, I think that made a difference."





"This is a big disappointment. You play all year to get to the final, if that doesn't work out, that's a downer," said the defender who won the Champions League last week. "These were busy days, but I'll be here on Monday night in consultation I was fit enough to start in. It was tough in extra time, but it only gets tougher when you come behind."

