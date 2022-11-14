Virgil van Dijk will play at the World Cup with the special captain’s armband with the message One Love. Even if that would be banned by FIFA shortly before the tournament. ,,Yes, of course. Because it has a beautiful meaning”, says the captain of the Dutch national team. “That there is one love and no distinction. I will wear that belt with pride.”



Maarten Wijffels



14 Nov. 2022

Van Dijk (31) started the World Cup campaign in Zeist last night in good spirits. ,,My first final tournament, I’m really looking forward to it. The focus is on football, but we also walk around in Qatar. We will also contribute to initiatives to improve the situation of migrant workers.” Orange is among other things auctioning off competition shirts and the proceeds are used to finance improvements that have already been started.

“I am also looking forward to the meeting with labor migrants themselves next Thursday,” says Van Dijk, who knows that many migrants who were involved in the construction of World Cup stadiums in Qatar come from Nepal. In that country, Van Dijk supports a foundation that helps orphans. See also Lack of staff and the consequences: the summer of queues

Virgil van Dijk at the Orange training. © Pro Shots / Stefan Koops



“My wife and I have been ambassadors for Ombir since 2016,” says Van Dijk. “We have now been able to set up an orphanage in Nepal. It is a form of contributing behind the scenes and sometimes that is better than openly for the stage. I also think that we as footballers in Qatar should not do things. We are going to contribute, but that can be done in different ways. Any initiative that is taken to get things going is good.”

