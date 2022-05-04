Captain Virgil van Dijk was shocked by the first half of Liverpool on Tuesday in the away match against Villarreal in the semi-final of the Champions League. The English top club was behind 2-0 at halftime, but managed to turn the game around in the second half: 2-3. Afterwards the joy prevailed. “I’m in my third final in five years with the club and I’m very proud of that.”
#Virgil #van #Dijk #enjoys #hardfought #victory #Salah #revenge
Growth in meat alternatives brings Rügenwalder sales growth
Home pageWorldCreated: 05/04/2022 2:39 p.mSplitThe Rügenwalder Mühle offers more and more products that are vegetarian or vegan. © Arnulf Hettrich/imagoDue...
Leave a Reply