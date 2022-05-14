,,I felt it for the first time during a sprint in the first half”, Van Dijk explains his injury. ,,I felt a stab behind my knee. I continued playing, but in the end I can’t take that risk for the team and I have to trust (substitute, ed.) Joel Matip. Hopefully it will be okay.”

Liverpool eventually won the final on penalties (6-5). Goalkeeper Alisson Becker was the big man by turning Mason Mount’s bet. ,,Another prize”, said Van Dijk, who already won the League Cup with Liverpool earlier this season. ,,It has been too long since the club won the FA Cup (2006, ed.). Both teams had opportunities today, but we have the best goalkeeper in the world.”

And the season is not over for Liverpool. Real Madrid awaits in the final of the Champions League and the league title can still be won. Then Jurgen Klopp's men have to catch up with leader Manchester City by three points in the last two league games.

