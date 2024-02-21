with videosLiverpool has once again put pursuers Manchester City and Arsenal at a somewhat greater disadvantage in the battle for the English title. The Premier League leader faced a 0-1 deficit halfway through relegation candidate Luton Town, but Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo quickly turned the game around after just under an hour of play. The home team then also made it 4-1.
