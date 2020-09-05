Apart from former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, many other celebrities have posted videos on social media doing cow-service. Now Sehwag shared another video in which the birth of the first child of a cow is being celebrated by sitting in a swing.

Sehwag, who has been very active on social media, wrote in the caption of this video, ‘Gau Mata’, whose share of service is devoid of male love, is part of all the gods. Beautiful video of a family celebrating their first child. Indian culture is the right policy.

Sehwag did not give any information about where this video is from.

Many users have also commented on this video about stopping cow slaughter. One user wrote, cow slaughter should be banned in the country. At the same time, another user named Naveen Vashistha wrote, ‘Zoology should stop in the country’.

Sehwag, who has played 104 Tests, 251 ODIs and 19 T20 Internationals in his career, has also posted a photo during the lockdown while cow-serving which became quite viral.