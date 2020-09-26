Former Indian explosive opener Virender Sehwag believes that in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the batsmen of Chennai Super Kings are still not able to play free nor are they able to score fast. Therefore, to speed up their game, they need to be given glucose.

Sehwag said on Twitter on Saturday, “Chennai batsmen are not running. They have to come up with glucose before batting next game.” Chennai Super Kings, playing under the leadership of MS Dhoni, suffered another defeat in this season yesterday. Delhi Capitals defeated him by 44 runs at the Dubai International Stadium.

Chennai never appeared in the match to chase the target of 176 runs. Once again Faf du Plessis (43) fought alone for him. Chennai could score only 131 runs in 20 overs at the loss of seven wickets.

After beating the Delhi Capitals on Friday, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said that the team is lacking in batting and will have to improve.

At the prize distribution ceremony after the match, Dhoni said, “I don’t think it was a good match for us. The wicket was slow. There was no dew. But I think our batting order is lacking. We have to find it Will. The break of the next seven days will give us a chance to find out about it. “

Ambati Rayudu, the hero of the team’s first match victory, has not played in the last two matches. However, Dhoni has hoped that he will play in the next match. Dhoni said, “Rayudu should play the next match. He will give us a chance to experiment to feed an extra bowler.”

This is the second defeat of Chennai Super Kings in three matches. He defeated Mumbai Indians in his first match, but after that he has lost to Rajasthan Royals and now Delhi Capitals.