Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has tightened the Chennai Super Kings team after his loss to Delhi Capitals. Sehwag feels that Chennai batsmen are yet to play openly in this season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). While the former explosive batsman advised Chennai to take ‘glucose’ on Twitter, it has also presented an analysis of the match played on his Instagram account on Friday in Bollywood style.Sehwag has written on Twitter that Chennai players should step into their next game by applying ‘glucose’ to enhance their game. Sehwag tweeted, ‘Chennai batsmen are not able to achieve the rhythm. Glucose offering to bat in the next match.

Apart from this, Veeru has also released a funny video on his Instagram. In this video, Sehwag has given his opinion on the entire match. He has also analyzed the game of the players in his bold style. In this video, Veeru has added Bollywood dialogue to the game of cricket.



Apart from this, he has also presented a preview of the match played between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) today.

On Friday, the team led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) suffered a 44-run defeat against Delhi Capitals. Delhi had scored 175 runs for three wickets after being invited to bat first. In response, Delhi team could score 131 runs for seven wickets despite batting 20 overs.

After the match, Dhoni also admitted that the lack of middle order was visible in his team. Dhoni said that this match was not good for us. The wicket slowed down and there was no dew. We have to consider many things.