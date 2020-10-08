Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag lashed out at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsmen. He has said that some batsmen consider playing in the team similar to a government job. Chennai, who captained Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) in IPL-13, is not in good form. Out of six matches, he has won only two. In the last match, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Chennai by 10 runs.
He said, ‘I think the Chennai Super Kings batsmen see the team as a government job. They know if they perform or not their salary will keep coming. ‘
Chennai’s team is currently ranked sixth in the table. Chennai Super Kings will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match on Saturday.
