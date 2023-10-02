EDoes anyone remember how Karl Lauterbach came to his position as Federal Minister of Health? As an expert in the corona pandemic, the whole of Germany listened to his advice as a scientist of supposedly excellent reputation. Today, no one wants to remember that the Social Democrat has a history of more than twenty years in health policy, as an advisor to the former Health Minister Ulla Schmidt (SPD) and as the SPD’s spin doctor for the state-run single fund “Citizens’ Insurance”. But it’s worth it because this common thread in Lauterbach’s politics is now becoming a pattern.

The Federal Minister of Health has big plans: a “revolutionary” hospital reform, 1,000 health kiosks in Germany, one for each 80,000 residents, primary care centers, the outpatient provision of many services that were previously provided inpatients and the strengthening of the influence of municipalities in decision-making bodies.

Resident doctors, however, are not on the minister’s agenda. In practice, however, since the minister took office, everyone has noticed that there are many problems but nothing is happening. If you don’t appear in politics, you can’t expect anything good. Hospitals are receiving billions to cope with the pandemic, inflation and energy costs. The practices, however, are being deprived of resources for the first time: with the abolition of the new patient regulation, which had achieved faster treatment of newly ill patients. But this is not a coincidence, it follows a plan.

He is concerned with the nationalization of the healthcare system

And this is where health kiosks come into play as key witnesses. Invented in Hamburg – among others by the author of this article – these facilities are intended exclusively for better control and health education in precarious districts with fellow citizens with a migrant background and have only been scientifically evaluated and recommended for this purpose. However, if you read the fine print in the draft laws, then the Lauterbach kiosks are about something different: they are about the replacement of medical work by so-called “community health nurses”, previously also known as community nurses. They just didn’t have a bachelor’s degree back then.

Because why shouldn’t there be kiosks only in places where the shortage of general practitioners is slowly becoming obvious? Why everywhere? Quite simply: It is the opportunity that Lauterbach has been waiting for for 20 years. The gaps in care that have arisen are the fig leaf to completely restructure the outpatient healthcare system and, in effect, nationalize it.







It fits with this to give the state a say in the approval committees and to empower municipalities as sponsors and operators of medical care centers (MVZ). Now all that remains is to starve out the annoying medical practice owners little by little and then there will be many fewer family doctors and many more community health nurses in primary care.

But what happens to the resident specialists? These should – as was Lauterbach’s idea in the past – be returned to the hospital; just remember the mantra he often repeated of the “double specialist track”. The “revolutionary” hospital reform should fix it.

Actually, this reform should be preceded by outpatientization of many services that are still provided on an inpatient basis with access to both practices and hospitals. Experts and associations have identified around 2,500 services for this purpose. The Federal Ministry of Health will probably start with only 30 services. With this protective fence for the hospital, the economic situation of specialists that has been deliberately aggravated by the abolition of the new patient regulation, and Lauterbach’s failure to reform the fee schedule for doctors, which has been overdue for 30 years, the practices are being systematically starved. The rest is done by forced, expensive digitalization that is largely of no use to doctors. The result will be a widespread death of specialist practices due to early retirements and deterred new blood.







The thinner the density of specialist practices becomes, the easier it will be for hospitals to gradually be authorized to provide complete outpatient specialist care. Once that has been achieved, the slippery slope of competition created by the dual financing of hospitals will take care of the rest. Then Karl Lauterbach’s world will be back on track: primary care in municipal primary care centers by community nurses and the remaining family doctors, specialist outpatient care and inpatient at the hospital.

In fact, within a few years, 70 to 80 percent of the healthcare system would be in state hands. Lauterbach is laying the foundation stone right now and the rest of the traffic light doesn’t notice it or want it that way. What consequences does this have for patients? Everything will become less. Fewer doctors, less medicine, fewer appointments are the foreseeable consequences. In any case, that doesn’t lead to better health. This renovation has already begun and months of waiting are the new normal. Prepare for it!

Dirk Heinrich is federal chairman of the Virchowbund (Association of Resident Doctors in Germany) and a specialist in ENT and general medicine.