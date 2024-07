AksysGames has revealed the Western release date for the otome visual novel Virche Evermore: -EpiC:lycoris-The title will be available in the West starting from next November 7th exclusively on Nintendo Switch. It is currently unclear whether it will be a digital-only release or whether there will also be a physical edition.

We just have to wait to find out more.

Source: AksysGames Street Gematsu