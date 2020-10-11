Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated three-time winner Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs in the 25th match of IPL played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. RCB captain Virat Kohli played an unbeaten 90-run unbeaten innings. He hit four fours and four sixes during his innings. The special thing about this match was that Anushka Sharma was also present in the stadium to watch it.

Seeing Virat’s great performance, Anushka gave him a flying kiss. While kissing Virat, Anushka’s photos and videos are going viral on social media.

🎥 Anushka Sharma’s flying kiss for Virat post his 90 (52) * and Virat dedicating his innings to Anushka against CSK today 💕 #Virushka #RCBvsCSK

(VC: @ sassy_me22) pic.twitter.com/DvuUicRQIt

– Anushka Sharma FC ™ (@AnushkaSFanCIub) October 10, 2020

Anushka Sharma’s flying kiss for Virat post his 90 (52) * against CSK today 💕 #Virushka #RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/reXkGBGnX3

– Anushka Sharma FC ™ (@AnushkaSFanCIub) October 10, 2020

When Anushka was flying, Virat also smiles at her. At the same time, the fans are sharing the moment of Anushka and Virat on social media, giving credit to Anushka for winning.

Congratulations Anushka Sharma. You take all the credits today. ❤️ Virat Kohli played well today only because of you. Yes if he can fail because of her, he can succeed because of her too. Logics.#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/9DS262ft7p

Actually, Anushka is trolled for it whenever Virat or his team performs poorly, so this time the fans are giving credit to Anushka for RCB’s win and Virat’s brilliant performance.

Talk about the match, after Kohli decided to bat after winning the toss, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 169 runs for four wickets, in response to which the Chennai Super Kings team could only manage 132 runs for eight wickets in 20 overs. Both teams had lost in the previous match and both were desperate to win. But Royal Challengers Bangalore won, their fourth win in six matches.

At the same time, for the Chennai Super Kings, Ambati Rayudu (42 runs, 40 balls) and K Jagdishan (33 runs, 28 balls), played in the playing eleven in place of Kedar Jadhav, shared a 64-run partnership for the third wicket. But apart from these two, no other batsman could play with the stick and the team suffered a fifth defeat in seven matches.