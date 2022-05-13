Virat Tytti Yli-Viikari is applying for the post of Director General of the National Archives

Tytti Yli-Viikari was previously dismissed from the position of Director General and Director General of the National Audit Office (VTV).

Public finances dismissed as Director General and Director General of the Finnish Audit Office (VTV) Tytti Yli-Viikari applies for the position of the Director General of the National Archives.

Twelve people have applied for the post, the Ministry of Education and Culture says. The Government appoints the Director General on the presentation of the Ministry of Education and Culture.

He resigned as CEO in October Jussi Nuorteva will retire in June. Until the appointment of a new CEO, the Director of Research will act as CEO Päivi Happonen.

Helsinki At the end of January, the District Court fined Tytti Yli-Viikari for abuse of office, breach of duty and embezzlement. The verdict is related to his activities as VTV’s CEO in 2016–2021.

Parliament dismissed him as director general last June. Yli-Viikari has appealed the verdict and his dismissals.