Got a lot of love Virat said that after sharing this news with the world, he has received a lot of love and good wishes from all sides. It is a wonderful feeling. People were really happy for us after sharing this news. At the same time, Virat also said that whatever he feels, it is difficult to tell in words. But when he realized this, he felt as if he was on the moon.

How does it feel for the first time As Virat said, the joy of becoming a father makes him feel like being on the moon. In the same way, every man is happy to become a father for the first time, the more he also feels nervous.

Looks like a roller coaster Some men initially find it like a roller coaster at the emotional level. Sometimes there is pressure of responsibilities, sometimes there is a wait for the child to come. There are many men who get stressed and anxiety when they become fathers for the first time. Men are also worried about the financial situation. Taking care of pregnant wife and changes in life and economic responsibilities stresses the arrival of the child.

Fear lives in mind On hearing the news of the arrival of the first child, men do not get overjoyed on the one hand, there are many types of fears in their mind. It is obvious that after the arrival of the child they will not get special time with their partner and their sex life will also be affected after becoming a parent. Research has revealed that some fathers feel depression some time after delivery just like mothers.

How to prepare yourself Men also remain confused about their feelings when they become fathers for the first time. If you too feel something like this, you can take prenatal class before delivery. This will help you know what your responsibilities are to the mother and the child during pregnancy, after delivery, and how you have to perform them. Also, think in your mind how you want to be the father of your child. Do you want to be brought up like your father or aspire to be a better father than him.

Actress Anushka Sharma is pregnant and her husband Virat Kohli is also very happy about this. In an interview on the IPL team’s YouTube channel, Virat told how he felt about becoming a father.