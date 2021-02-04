Virat | The re-application gathered more applicants for the position of Director General of the Ministry of Education, including former State Secretary Mikko Koskinen

In the first round, top applicant and current position holder Mika Tammilehto withdrew from the competition.

The general manager a post in the Ministry of Education and Culture now compiled a long list of applicants when the wash was re-applied for.

Among the new applicants are, for example, the Prime Minister Sanna Marinin (sd) former Secretary of State Mikko Koskinen, Arene, Executive Director of the Rector’s Council of Polytechnics Petri Lempinen and director of teaching Kaisu Toivonen From Espoo.

Applicants also include an education expert Marja Vartiainen About Finnish Entrepreneurs, Director Anssi Tuominen Kajaani Education Enterprise and Director Matti Isokallio Sataedu from the Consortium of Education Municipalities.

Among the applicants from the Board of Education are Anni Miettunen , Kati Lounema and Pekka Matikainen.

In all there are now 39 candidates for the post of Director-General, including the first round of 15 candidates.

Of them, however, the current holder of the post, the general manager Mika Tammilehto withdrew its application.

HS said earlierthat it was decided to open a new application for the post of Director-General because its current holder withdrew all his applications and decided to leave the Ministry.

The rest of the applicants remained limited in the first round, perhaps precisely because it had been concluded that the current general manager would also continue. The Director General is appointed by the Government.

The Director General is the head of the Department of High School Education and Vocational Training, which also covers apprenticeships and language degrees.