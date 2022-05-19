Thursday, May 19, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Virat Six candidates applied for the post of Chief of Staff left by Kirsi Varhila

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 19, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Kirsi Varhila, STM’s Chief of Staff, was elected director of the Satakunta Welfare Area last month.

Social- and by the end of the application period, six people had applied for the post of Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Health (STM). The seat was applied for when the Chief of Staff Kirsi Varhila was elected director of the Satakunta welfare area.

Applicants include two officials from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. The head of the department of the Social and Health Care Control Department is applying for the post of Chancellor Kari Hakari and the Head of the Communities and Capabilities Department of the Ministry Veli-Mikko Niemi.

Other applicants are Henna Lähdeniemi, Sauli Mikkonen and Peter Lehtonen. One applicant did not want his name made public.

The post will be filled for a term of five years. The Chancellor is responsible for leading, developing and supervising the activities of the Ministry and its administration. The Chancellor is also responsible for coordinating the activities of the Ministry and its administrative branch with the activities of other ministries and their administrative branches.

See also  Maternity capital was offered to be spent on land

Varhila has been STM’s Chief of Staff since October 2019. He was elected director of the Satakunta welfare area a month ago.

#Virat #candidates #applied #post #Chief #Staff #left #Kirsi #Varhila

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Spanish champion José Viñas Europa League

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.