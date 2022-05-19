Virat Six candidates applied for the post of Chief of Staff left by Kirsi Varhila

Kirsi Varhila, STM’s Chief of Staff, was elected director of the Satakunta Welfare Area last month.

Social- and by the end of the application period, six people had applied for the post of Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Health (STM). The seat was applied for when the Chief of Staff Kirsi Varhila was elected director of the Satakunta welfare area.

Applicants include two officials from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. The head of the department of the Social and Health Care Control Department is applying for the post of Chancellor Kari Hakari and the Head of the Communities and Capabilities Department of the Ministry Veli-Mikko Niemi.

Other applicants are Henna Lähdeniemi, Sauli Mikkonen and Peter Lehtonen. One applicant did not want his name made public.

The post will be filled for a term of five years. The Chancellor is responsible for leading, developing and supervising the activities of the Ministry and its administration. The Chancellor is also responsible for coordinating the activities of the Ministry and its administrative branch with the activities of other ministries and their administrative branches.

Varhila has been STM’s Chief of Staff since October 2019. He was elected director of the Satakunta welfare area a month ago.