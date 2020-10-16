Virat showed great moves A video clip of captain Virat Kohli’s spectacular moves before Thursday’s match against Kings XI Punjab is going viral on social media. During the pre-match practice session, Kohli showed some of his dancing moves, which were full of fun. The clip went viral in no time.

Video of practice session before the match

Virat Kohli’s team lost to Punjab Royal Challengers Bangalore have performed well so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) and won five out of eight matches. RCB, captained by Virat Kohli, suffered an eight-wicket defeat to Kings XI Punjab on Thursday but they still have good chances of going into the play-offs. Meanwhile, a video clip of Virat is going viral in which he is showing dance moves in a fun filled style.

Virat is performing well in IPL Virat Kohli has scored a total of 304 runs in 8 matches in the current season and is currently the top scorer for his team. He has scored 2 half-centuries so far including an unbeaten innings of 90 runs.

