New Delhi Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi has turned 70 years old. He was born on 17 September 1950. On September 17, many well-known people of the country have congratulated the Prime Minister on his birthday. Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli also congratulated the Prime Minister on his birthday. At the same time, Prime Minister Modi has said that he will prove to be a great father.

Actually, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, Virat Kohli tweeted from his Twitter account and wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi a happy birthday. Virat wrote in tweeting, ‘Many happy birthday wishes to the respected Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.’

Wishing a very Happy birthday to our honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. ????????@narendramodi @PMOIndia ???????? – Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 17, 2020

While responding to this congratulatory message on social media, Prime Minister Modi has thanked both Virat and Anushka Sharma. With this, he has written that he feels that both of them will prove to be a good parent.

Thank you @imVkohli! I would also like to congratulate @AnushkaSharma and you. I am sure you will be amazing parents! https://t.co/6IsTEGOhAS – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Please tell that actress Anushka Sharma is very active on social media. Recently, he shared a picture on social media and shared his baby bump in front of everyone. He said in his post, “There is nothing more real and humble than the experience of creating life. When it is not under your control, then what is really in your control?

Virat Kohli is currently in the UAE to join the IPL 2020. This year the IPL is being held in the UAE due to Corona infection. The S-Year IPL starts from 19 September. Virat Kohli captains the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in the IPL.

Read also:

Indian lawyer or Queens Counsel should represent Jadhav in Pakistan: Ministry of External Affairs

Harsimrat Kaur resigns from Modi cabinet, will Akali Dal be different from NDA? Sukhbir Badal said this