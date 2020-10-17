Team India captain Virat Kohli has congratulated Anil Kumble on his birthday. Kohli wrote a special message for Kumble on Twitter and also hoped that his birthday would be better. Kohli and Anil Kumble have done a lot of work together. At the time when Kumble was made the coach of the Indian team, Virat Kohli was captaining Team India, but due to lack of coordination with Virat, Kumble resigned as head coach very soon.

While congratulating Kumble on his birthday, Virat Kohli wrote, ‘Happy birthday Kumble brother, have a great day.’ Kohli is currently captaining the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in the 13th season of the IPL being played in the UAE. At the same time, Anil Kumble is also present in the UAE and he is the head coach for this season of Kings XI Punjab. However, the Punjab team’s performance so far this season has been disappointing.

Wish you a very happy birthday Anil Bhai @ anilkumble1074. Have a great day. – Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 17, 2020

Anil Kumble turns 50 today. Kumble started his career for Team India in 1990 and announced his retirement from international cricket in the year 2008. Kumble has led the Indian team to many memorable wins in his 18-year career. Kumble is also the highest wicket-taker for Test cricket in India, with 619 wickets in total Tests. Kumble is the third highest wicket-taker in the world after Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan.