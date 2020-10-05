Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli (Virat Kohli) survived a big gag against Delhi Capitals (DC). This was the Ghatli to salute the ball. In fact, he was about to spit on him after fielding the ball during fielding that he remembered the ICC rules and immediately removed his hand. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has also tweeted about his reaction.

The incident happened in the third over of Delhi’s innings when opener Prithvi Saw drove the third ball of fast bowler Navdeep Saini. Captain Virat, standing on short cover, stopped the ball and was supposed to spit on it habitually to make it shine that ICC rules were missed. He quickly removed his hand from the ball and smiled.

In fact, because of the epidemic corona virus, the International Cricket Council has made a rule that players will not spit on the ball or say that the use of saliva on the ball has been banned.

Not only this, if a player puts saliva on the ball, the umpires will deal with this situation and will be generous during the initial phase of keeping pace with this new process of players, but the team will be warned on such an incident further. With this, the ball will also be replaced.