Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli (Virat Kohli) survived a big gag against Delhi Capitals (DC). This was the Ghatli to salute the ball. In fact, he was about to spit on him after fielding the ball during fielding that he remembered the ICC rules and immediately removed his hand. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has also tweeted about his reaction.
In fact, because of the epidemic corona virus, the International Cricket Council has made a rule that players will not spit on the ball or say that the use of saliva on the ball has been banned.
Not only this, if a player puts saliva on the ball, the umpires will deal with this situation and will be generous during the initial phase of keeping pace with this new process of players, but the team will be warned on such an incident further. With this, the ball will also be replaced.
