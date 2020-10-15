Virat Kohli is set to become a father in January next year, but before that, the Indian captain learned from six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom to balance the game and father’s responsibilities. Want to take The Indian captain said that he wanted to follow the path described by Mary Kom, a star boxer and mother of four.

Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma will have their first child in January next year. Kohli said in an Instagram chat to Mary Kom, ‘I don’t think there can be anyone better than you to talk about balancing the role of parents and a busy career.’

Kohli and Anushka (Virushka) were greeted by the six-time World Champion Mary Kom and Olympic Bronze Medalist boxer (Olympic Bronze Medal Mary Kom) before the conversation between the two. Kohli still asked 37-year-old Mary Kom, who wants to dominate the ring, ‘You are a mother. How did you do it all, practicing, participating in so many championships. How did you balance?

Mary Kom stated that this would not have been possible without the assistance of the family. He said, ‘My husband has been my strong side after marriage. They gave me a lot of support. They took care of everything I want. He is the ideal husband and father. Apart from this, my children are not less than anyone.

Kohli said that any parent can follow the path that Mary Kom has shown. The Indian captain said, ‘You are the role model not only for the women of the country but for everyone. You have achieved so much in the game despite all the adversity and less facilities and other challenges.

He said, ‘You kept moving forward and making your way smooth. This is something that is inspiring for everyone. I want to say that you are an inspiration to all of us. I am really honored to be asking you this question. Kohli said, ‘We are going to be parents. We take inspiration from what you have done. We will proceed on your own path. ‘